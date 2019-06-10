The humble coconut: economic contributor to Solomon Islands

The humble coconut is bring economic development in Solomon Islands Source: AAP
Making money in remote corners of the Pacific can be difficult, with paid opportunities few and far between. But an Australian invention is helping villages tap into the market potential of coconuts, which are now being sold around the world.
