The humble coconut: economic contributor to Solomon Islands

The humble coconut is bring economic development in Solomon Islands Source: AAP

Published 10 June 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 11 June 2019 at 9:53am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Making money in remote corners of the Pacific can be difficult, with paid opportunities few and far between. But an Australian invention is helping villages tap into the market potential of coconuts, which are now being sold around the world.

