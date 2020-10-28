The impact of COVID-19 on gambling behaviour

Increases in online gambling and wagering app downloads reflect a shift in behaviour, with a worrying spike in gambling issues among younger Australians.





The Australian Gambling Research Centre surveyed more than 2,000 people who gamble from across Australia in June and July when the NRL and AFL rebooted its 2020 competitions.











Highlights





The research shows young men increased both their frequency and spending on gambling during the COVID-19 lockdowns

20 per cent of people reported the first gambling when they were under 18

Excessive computer gaming could lead to gambling addiction due to similar structural and aesthetic features





