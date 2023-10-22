The pain of stillbirth or losing an unborn child

Judith and Felix Pasicaran together in Australia.jpg

"My supportive husband and the community around me helped me overcome the pain of losing an unborn child," shares Judith Pasicaran from Perth, Australia. Source: Judith Pasicaran

After more than two decades, Judith and her former love were reunited, but fate tested them when the unborn child that was supposed to complete their lives passed away. How did the couple manage to overcome the ordeal?

Key Points
  • In 2013, Judith arrived in Perth, Australia to be with her husband. In 2015, she became pregnant, but experienced a miscarriage.
  • The Gidget Foundation Australia discovered that two out of every five parents in the country keep their grief to themselves after experiencing stillbirth and miscarriage because they don't want to burden others.
  • According to Clinical Psychologist Katie Peterson from Gidget Foundation Australia there are ways for family and friends to support parents who have experienced this loss by checking in on them, being available to listen, and offering practical support when needed.
Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

