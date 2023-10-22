The pain of stillbirth or losing an unborn child

Key Points In 2013, Judith arrived in Perth, Australia to be with her husband. In 2015, she became pregnant, but experienced a miscarriage.

The Gidget Foundation Australia discovered that two out of every five parents in the country keep their grief to themselves after experiencing stillbirth and miscarriage because they don't want to burden others.

According to Clinical Psychologist Katie Peterson from Gidget Foundation Australia there are ways for family and friends to support parents who have experienced this loss by checking in on them, being available to listen, and offering practical support when needed.

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.



