SBS Filipino

The Rights And Responsibilities Of Renting

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_471278.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Ildiko Dauda, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Finding the right rental property for the right price in the right suburb has become a competitive sport in Australia's capital cities. And before entering the playing field, there're some legal rights and responsibilities tenants need to be aware of. Image: Real estate Ad (Dan Peled- AAP)

Published 5 February 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Ildiko Dauda, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January