SBS Filipino

The Silent Witness Network: Working towards prevention of violence in the home

SBS Filipino

Communities band together to protect victims of domestic violence.

Closeup image of hands of young people with on stack. Group of mixed race friends on the beach with their hands stacked. Source: Getty Images/jacoblund

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 6 October 2020 at 8:14am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Silent Witness Network (TSWN) is looking to train volunteers as Family Violence Prevention Champions to work with the Filipino community's Project Ugnayan. TSWN's Mursha Gapasin tells us more

Published 31 May 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 6 October 2020 at 8:14am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom