The Silent Witness Network: Working towards prevention of violence in the home

Closeup image of hands of young people with on stack. Group of mixed race friends on the beach with their hands stacked. Source: Getty Images/jacoblund
Published 31 May 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 6 October 2020 at 8:14am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Silent Witness Network (TSWN) is looking to train volunteers as Family Violence Prevention Champions to work with the Filipino community's Project Ugnayan. TSWN's Mursha Gapasin tells us more
Published 31 May 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 6 October 2020 at 8:14am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share