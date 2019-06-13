The UN says new technologies can promote human rights

The UN also says new technologies can promote human rights, and equality.
Melinda Gates and Jack Ma present United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, with the "The Age Digital of Digital Independence" report. Source: United Nations
Published 13 June 2019 at 11:47am, updated 13 June 2019 at 11:52am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United Nations has released a technology report, saying the digital future must be safer, and more inclusive.
Published 13 June 2019 at 11:47am, updated 13 June 2019 at 11:52am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share