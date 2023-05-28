There's only one Tina Turner: A tribute to the 'Queen of Rock and Roll'

Key Points The music industry mourns the passing of Tina Turner.

Many, such as Filo-Aussies Lillian de los Reyes and June Young, pay tribute to the 'Queen of rock and roll' and her career that has spanned over 50 years.

The songs of the legendary singer will remain in the hearts of millions of fans.

With her long-running 'Manila by Night' show in Sydney, Filipino-Australian Lillian de los Reyes has been impersonating Tina Turner and has included in her own repertoire some of the legendary singer's most popular songs, such as 'Proud Mary' and 'Simply the Best'. Credit: Supplied by Lillian de los Reyes

'A true Idol'

For over 25 years, Filipino-Australian singer and performer Lillian de los Reyes has been impersonating her idol, Tina Turner.





"Tina Turner is really my idol. I have been doing shows and singing her songs as part of my repertoire for the past 25 years," the Sydney-based performer shares.





"She is truly an icon and with her great impact on the music industry, I was very saddened when I heard the news about her passing."





Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, US, Ms Turner rose to fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before embarking on a successful solo career.





Known as the 'Queen of Rock and Roll', Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards, including eight competitive awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame Awards, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.



Singer and voice coach June Young started performing Tina Turner's songs when the former moved to Sydney in 2009. Credit: Supplied by June Young

'There's only one Tina Turner'

Singer and voice teacher from Central Coast, New South Wales, June Young admires Tina Turner's powerful and strong voice





"There's only one Tina Turner and everybody knows that."



