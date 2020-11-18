This Australia Awards Scholar ignites a 'Spark of Hope' to help typhoon survivors in her hometown

Highlights The Province of Albay has an estimated P1.164-billion loss in agriculture from the recent strong typhoons this November.

Aside from agriculture, many small businesses lost their livelihood and many houses were torn down.

In an initiative to assist small businesses and local residents, Spark of Hope was established through a former Australia Awards Scholar in Legaspi, Albay with the help of friends abroad.

Right after Super Typhoon Rolly, Zarah Zamora-Arroyo was contacted by friends overseas asking her if she is doing any donation drive to help kababayans who were severely affected by the recent typhoons.





"There were some friends abroad, asking me how are we and what's the situation of Albay. So, sabi ko, hindi maganda. It’s like we reminisce the time Typhoon Reming ( Durian ) and Yolanda ( Haiyan )," shares the former Australia Awards scholar.





Even though her own family was also affected by the typhoons early November, she responded to her friends' calls to initiate the donation drive intended to help small business owners to restore their businesses and assist local residents in rebuilding their houses.





Zarah Zamora-Arroyo with her three kids and with the view of Mayon Volcano behind them. Source: Supplied Z. Arroyo





Ms Zamora-Arroyo admits that there are a lot of people and organisations trying to send help to her kababayans in Bicol, but mostly are food relief, clothes and essential items.





“We wanted to provide cash assistance to those whose small businesses were totally washed out by the typhoon and flooding so they can get back up and start anew,” she said.





“For my friends in Australia, I urged them to give up at least a cup of coffee, as that $3 or $4 will go a long way if sent to those affected by the typhoons.”





Devastated school buildings in Barangay Balza in Malinao, Albay Source: Alec Jordan Buencamino





Based on the data from the Provincial Government of Albay, the towns of Guinobatan, Malinao, Tabaco and Tiwi were among those areas heavily affected by the Super Typhoon Rolly and the other recent typhoons.





"These areas are just around my area. So napaka-suwerte nga ng lugar ko, kasi itong mga heavily affected areas ay nasa north and south, napapaligiran kami ng mga affected areas. Although 'yung baha umabot sa amin, pero ‘yung mudflow hindi umabot sa Legaspi, pero syempre inaccessible ang maraming lugar," Ms Zamora-Arroyo said.





