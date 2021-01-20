This uni student helps the community rise one box at a time

A subscription box business

Founder and owner of Peace in a Parcel , Ira Padua is just 21 years old and a third year Bachelor of Science student at the University of Melbourne when she launched her subscription box business.





“It was really sudden. I was writing on my journal and I had a random hunch that I would have a business. It came from nowhere because I never dreamed of having a business.”





Ms Padua shares it was during the middle of the pandemic when the business idea came to mind.





“July 2020, the postman knocked on our front door holding a parcel for my older sister. I was the one who answered and passed it on. When I got back to my desk to study, I realised the joy I felt upon receiving her delivery, and thought about how giddy I always got whenever my packages would arrive.”





Ms Padua adds she then started to look for subscription boxes to buy for herself but ended up without a purchase, and thats when she decided to create her own.





“I began to look for subscription boxes and must have spent a couple of hours researching all different kinds. Due to my picky-ness in selecting what I would receive, and also the budget I was working with, I didn’t find one. Instead, I had this crazy idea to create my own subscription box.”





Ira Padua created her business Peace in a Parcel out of a desire to share peace and encouragement, and create a sense of community. Source: Ira Padua





Building a community that uplifts and inspires

With a strong desire to share peace and encouragement, and create a sense of community in an unprecedented time, Ms Padua’s main goal for the business is to send love and joy to the community.





“The parcel has been arranged with the goal of sending love and joy, and to inspire people to intentionally create time for peace in their day-to-day life.”





She continues, her business is more than just a subscription box, she wants it to evolve into a nurturing community of people sharing love and joy with one another.





“In the current state of the world, a sense of community is needed more than ever. The virus forced people into isolation, and the new normal made anxiety and loneliness widespread.”





Founder and owner Ira Padua Source: Ira Padua





Supporting local businesses and charities

Ms Padua shares that she is also focused on helping local Australian businesses to thrive after the devastating impacts of the pandemic.





"We want to support local businesses. I have partnered with businesses all around Australia to provide ease and comfort to people via different products. So, we proudly stock Australian brands and are always looking for more ways to give back to the community.”





Ms Padua also reveals they aim to support more charity in the years to come.





“We want to help more charities in the coming years. Last December, we were able to raise money for 'Youth off the Streets' which helps disadvantaged young kids who may be suffering or recovering from abuse. It’s so fulfilling to be able to help other people.”





