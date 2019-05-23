Thousands to re-sit NAPLAN tests

Children sit in a classroom during a lesson Source: AAP
Published 24 May 2019 at 9:20am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:39pm
By Lydia Feng, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thousands of students around the country will have to re-sit their NAPLAN tests due to a technical glitch on the original exam. The teachers' union has slammed the botched process as a waste of resources but the test organisers insist the results will be valid.
Published 24 May 2019 at 9:20am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:39pm
By Lydia Feng, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share