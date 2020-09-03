Tradie shares DIY home improvement ideas you can do during lockdown

Highlights Tradies are considered as essential workers.

Filipino tradie Christian Del Pilar says business is booming because people are staying at home and seeing the improvements they want to make.

Christian gives practical advice on home improvements you can do on your own.

“It’s been very positive for us. People have been noticing flaws in parts of their houses or properties. So now, we’ve become busy.”





Christian considers himself lucky, especially with the news that state and territory treasurers and health experts are allowing tradies to work in other states, provided they have a license. “We are considered essential workers, so we keep going." Source: Christian Del Pilar “We are considered essential workers, so we keep going,” Christian says, adding, “we want to protect ourselves and our customers. We use sanitisers, masks and gloves. Especially since we have a lot of customers who are senior citizens".

In demand

Christian’s company does general maintenance and repairs, but their core strength is painting and clustering, something that worked to their advantage during these past few months.





"That's what's in demand now - staining of decks, and repainting jobs," Christian shares.

When it comes to Filipino clients, Christian says most seek to have their kitchens fixed or renovated.





“Especially with us Filipinos, we love our cooking. The kitchen is the busiest place in the house.”

Improving your home

If you’re not a skilled tradie like Christian, you can always find simple and easy ways to improve your home. Here’s how you can start. If you're planning to undertake home improvements on your own, start small. Source: Christian Del Pilar

Give your nook a new look

Start with small details, like upgrading a door, fence, ceiling fan, or a bookshelf.





“Say, with a bookshelf, make it look a little bit fresher, we can paint it,” Christian advises. Choose colours wisely. Source: Bongkarn Thanyakij from Pexels To choose colours wisely, Christian shares advice. “Go to Bunnings, they have a wide range of colour charts. They sell small cans of paint too. Buy a chick brush that you can brush the colours on the wall, so you could compare the colours (first).”

Buy ready-to-assemble furniture

Christian says you should declutter as much as you could. But if you must buy new furniture, then there’s always ready-to-assemble furniture from IKEA.





“If you’re not handy, let us know so we can help assemble your furniture,” Christian says.

Small details can make a difference

According to Christian, home improvement projects don’t have to be massive.





It can be as simple as brightening up a blank wall with those photos you’ve long stored, or artworks and posters you’ve never displayed before. "It can be as simple as brightening up a blank wall." Source: Christian Del Pilar If you have broken furniture, Christian is strongly against throwing it away. Even if it’s vintage and rusty, with just a few tweaks, it can be reborn into a new bookshelf, or any piece of DIY furniture.





There are lot of cool improvement fixes you can do. There’s always social media for inspiration, but if it’s a big project you’re about to undertake, consider hiring a skilled tradesman.





