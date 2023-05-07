Trending Ngayon: 'King Charles III, World Surf League and BGYO'

Key Points
- Top trending topic online worldwide talks about King Charles' coronation.
- In Australia, international surfers gather together at the World Surf League Challenger Series event this week in Gold Coast, Queensland.
- Filipino P-pop band 'BGYO' is trending as they held their 'magnetic' concert in General Santos City.
Trending Ngayon: 'King Charles III, World Surf League Challenger series and P-pop band BGYO'
08:20
