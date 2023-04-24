'Trending Ngayon': My Philippines Travel level, a visit to Japan and cherry blossoms

Key Points
- Trending online: Netizens have been trying the 'My Philippines Travel Level' app which measures how well-travelled are you in the Philippines.
- Tourists from all around the world, including Filipino-Australias, are visiting Japan.
- Best to travel to Japan between March and April to see its famous cherry blossoms; but in Australia, cherry blossom season is in September and October.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: My Philippines Travel Level, Visit to Japan and cherry blossoms
08:16