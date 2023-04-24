'Trending Ngayon': My Philippines Travel level, a visit to Japan and cherry blossoms

Trending Ngayon - Mt Fuji My Philippines Travel Level and cherry blossoms.jpg

'Trending Ngayon': My Philippines Travel Level app, travel to Japan and the famous cherry blossoms. Credit: Tomáš Malík (on Pexels)/My Philippines Travel Level app/Kim-Maree Moore/EyeEm/Getty Images

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' segment, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines.

Key Points
  • Trending online: Netizens have been trying the 'My Philippines Travel Level' app which measures how well-travelled are you in the Philippines.
  • Tourists from all around the world, including Filipino-Australias, are visiting Japan.
  • Best to travel to Japan between March and April to see its famous cherry blossoms; but in Australia, cherry blossom season is in September and October.
