Trending Ngayon: Miss Universe Philippines, Jacarandas in full bloom and Melbourne Cup

Key Points
- Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee is trending online as fans show support as the Filipina beauty hopes to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.
- Jacaranda season is on again in Australia.
- From horse races to fancy headdresses, Australians celebrate the Melbourne Cup with the Spring Racing Carnival.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, Jacarandas & Melbourne Cup
06:59
RELATED CONTENT
Trending Ngayon: Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's first female race driver, Sculpture by the Sea & 'tanghulu'
'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back