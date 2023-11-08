Trending Ngayon: Miss Universe Philippines, Jacarandas in full bloom and Melbourne Cup

Actress/Model Michelle Dee hopes to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown as she competes for the international pageant on November 18 in El Salvador; Jacarandas may not be an Australian native but it's one of the most photographed trees Downunder; Melbourne Cup continues to stop the nation with its horse racing and colourful fashion. Credit: Miss Universe Philippines (Facebook), Destination NSW, Racing Victoria

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include the Philippines' representative to the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, Jacarandas are in season in Australia, and the race that stops the nation - Melbourne Cup.

Key Points
  • Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee is trending online as fans show support as the Filipina beauty hopes to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.
  • Jacaranda season is on again in Australia.
  • From horse races to fancy headdresses, Australians celebrate the Melbourne Cup with the Spring Racing Carnival.
