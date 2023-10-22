Trending Ngayon: Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's first female race driver, Sculpture by the Sea & 'tanghulu'

Key Points
- The 18-year-old racer Bianca Bustamante becomes the first Filipino female race driver to join one of the most iconic race teams, McLaren.
- More than 450,000 people are expected to visit the two-kilometre Bondi to Tamarama Beach coast walk to see the Sculpture by the Sea from October 20 to November 6.
- Chinese 'tanghulu' (fruit skewers) is setting social media ablaze.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
05:59