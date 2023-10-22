Trending Ngayon: Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's first female race driver, Sculpture by the Sea & 'tanghulu'

Trending Ngayon: Filipino Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's first female racing driver, Sculpture by the Sea & 'Tanghulu'

Trending Ngayon: More than 100 sculptures on exhibition at the Sculpture by the Sea from Sydney's Bondi to Tamarama Coast Walk, Filipino Bianca Bustamante is the first Filipino female racing driver to join McLaren; netizens are trying out the 'Tanghulu' craze. Credit: Sculpture by the Sea, McLaren (on Facebook), Zhu Bing from Pixabay

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi, Filipino Bianca Bustamante becoming the first female race driver to join the McLaren team and 'tanghulu' fruit craze is taking social media by storm.

Key Points
  • The 18-year-old racer Bianca Bustamante becomes the first Filipino female race driver to join one of the most iconic race teams, McLaren.
  • More than 450,000 people are expected to visit the two-kilometre Bondi to Tamarama Beach coast walk to see the Sculpture by the Sea from October 20 to November 6.
  • Chinese 'tanghulu' (fruit skewers) is setting social media ablaze.
RELATED CONTENT

'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back

Trending Ngayon: #SoloDate #DiningAlone at 'Japanophilia'

Trending Ngayon: SB19's Gento, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Team Australia's 59 medals at Special Olympics

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Philippine Para Swimming.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 22 October 2023

2nd batch of OFW's from Israel

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 21 October 2023

Plantita vlogger Merlinda Casapao

Plantita goes digital

Sydney Opera House

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 20 October 2023