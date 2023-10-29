Trending: World 10-ball Women's Champion Chezka Centeno, Blue Mountains is NSW top national park & Halloween

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include the 2023 World 10-ball Women's Champion Chezka Centeno, Blue Mountain remains New South Wales's top national park & Halloween activities.

Key Points
  • Philippines' Chezka Centeno has achieved world champion status after winning the 2023 World 10-ball Women's Title in Klagenfurt, Austria.
  • Blue Mountains National Park has retained the top spot as the most visited national park in NSW with 6.4 million domestic visits registered in 2022.
  • Millions of people across the world celebrate Halloween with children enjoying trick or treat activities.
