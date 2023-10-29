Trending: World 10-ball Women's Champion Chezka Centeno, Blue Mountains is NSW top national park & Halloween

Key Points
- Philippines' Chezka Centeno has achieved world champion status after winning the 2023 World 10-ball Women's Title in Klagenfurt, Austria.
- Blue Mountains National Park has retained the top spot as the most visited national park in NSW with 6.4 million domestic visits registered in 2022.
- Millions of people across the world celebrate Halloween with children enjoying trick or treat activities.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: World 10-ball Women's Champion Chezka Centeno, Blue Mountain-NSW's top national park & Halloween
04:49
RELATED CONTENT
Trending Ngayon: Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's first female race driver, Sculpture by the Sea & 'tanghulu'
'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back