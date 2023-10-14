'Maturity, trust and God at the centre': Maymay Entrata on keeping a long-distance relationship strong

Key Points Long-distance relationship can be challenging for couples.

Trust, faith and maturity help in strengthening LDR.

Filipino artist Maymay Entrata shares her journey to showbusiness and her heart matters.

In an interview with SBS Filipino, Maymay Entrata shares her journey entering the Philippine entertainment industry after several tries to join and fail a number of television reality shows.





The bubbly artist also shares how she and her long-distance boyfriend Canadian Aaron Haskell "are keeping God at the centre of our relationship".





"Unang-una, sentro talaga namin ang Panginoon. 'Yung mga bagay na hindi namin nako-kontrol, sinu-surrender namin sa Kanya kasi mahirap po talaga 'pag pumasok ka sa long-distance relationship."





[Firstly, God truly is the centre of our relationship. We lift up to Him the things that we cannot control. We surrender it to Him as it is really hard to be in a long-distance relationship.]



"I'm lucky that he is very understanding, especially with my work, not even a hint of jealousy when I am doing my job as an actress," Maymay Entrata on her LDR boyfriend Aaron Haskell. Credit: Maymay Entrata She also points out how being mature is truly important in any relationship.





"I don't know if this long-distance relationship [LDR] would work if we were in our younger years [and we are not mature enough]."





"I also give credit to choosing the right person who can deal with this [LDR] situation."





Entrata is thankful for finding the person who's "consistently supporting me in all that I do, my career. He is very patient especially when I'm stressed."

























