SBS Filipino

Twentieth anniversary of Harmony Day

SBS Filipino

Minister for Multiculturalism Ray Williams is seen with participants ahead of the 2019 Parramasala Festival Parade in Sydney

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2019 at 8:45am, updated 21 March 2019 at 9:28am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's Harmony Week, and today marks the 20th anniversary of embracing inclusiveness and belonging for all Australians - regardless of their cultural or linguistic background.

Published 21 March 2019 at 8:45am, updated 21 March 2019 at 9:28am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This Harmony Day, Australians are coming together when it's most needed.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom