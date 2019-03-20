Twentieth anniversary of Harmony Day

This Harmony Day, Australians are coming together when it's most needed.
Published 21 March 2019 at 8:45am, updated 21 March 2019 at 9:28am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages
It's Harmony Week, and today marks the 20th anniversary of embracing inclusiveness and belonging for all Australians - regardless of their cultural or linguistic background.
