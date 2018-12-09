Twenty One Sixty Five, a call out to "Filipinx" performers

Writer/Director Jules Orcullo's Twenty One Sixty Five could be the answer to that acting dream you've been keeping to yourself.
Orcullo's play will be developed during a 2-week residency at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre in Sydney in January 2019 as part of Q Theatre’s Q Lab program. The Q Lab program provides recipients with financial assistance and space as well as technical and dramaturgical support for creative development.
Twenty One Sixty Five will be casting two actors and also requires 5 “Filipinx“ parent-child pairs to participate in interviews that will inform the direction of the work. Participants should be based in or have strong connection to Western Sydney.