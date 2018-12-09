Twenty One Sixty Five, a call out to "Filipinx" performers

Writer/Director Jules Orcullo's Twenty One Sixty Five could be the answer to that acting dream you've been keeping to yourself.





Orcullo's play will be developed during a 2-week residency at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre in Sydney in January 2019 as part of Q Theatre’s Q Lab program. The Q Lab program provides recipients with financial assistance and space as well as technical and dramaturgical support for creative development.



