Twenty One Sixty Five, a call out to "Filipinx" performers

Jules Orcullo

Writer/Director Jules Orcullo (right) with actor Rizcel Gagawanan Source: SBS Filipino

Published 9 December 2018 at 12:45pm, updated 30 December 2018 at 12:58pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
What do you do when you realise you love something, say to perform? You grab every opportunity to achieve it and work hard for it!

Writer/Director Jules Orcullo's Twenty One Sixty Five could be the answer to that acting dream you've been keeping to yourself.

Orcullo's play will be developed during a 2-week residency at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre in Sydney in January 2019 as part of Q Theatre’s Q Lab program. The Q Lab program provides recipients with financial assistance and space as well as technical and dramaturgical support for creative development.

Twenty One Sixty Five will be casting two actors and also requires 5 “Filipinx“ parent-child pairs to participate in interviews that will inform the direction of the work. Participants should be based in or have strong connection to Western Sydney.

