Typhoons Egay and Falcon left severe flooding and damage in the Philippines

Key Points
- Even though typhoons Egay and Falcon have exited the Philippines, continuous rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon still persists in Luzon.
- President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte met following the latter's visit to China.
- The Philippine Women’s National Football team has returned to the Philippines after their historic match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Bagyong Egay at Falcon, nag-iwan ng matinding pagbaha at pinsala sa Pilipinas
04/08/202310:22