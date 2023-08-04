Typhoons Egay and Falcon left severe flooding and damage in the Philippines

egay.jpg

The Philippine Air Force (PAF), through the Tactical Operations Group 1 (TOG 1) and 505th Search and Rescue Group, Philippine Air Force (505th SRG), conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations in #Baguio City and Ilocos Norte on July 26, 2023, in response to the onslaught of Super Typhoon #EgayPH in #NorthernLuzon. Credit: Philippine Air Force

Get the latest updates in the Philippines, including the aftermath of the typhoon, the national budget, the meeting between President Marcos Jr. and former President Duterte, and the return of Filipinas.

Key Points
  • Even though typhoons Egay and Falcon have exited the Philippines, continuous rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon still persists in Luzon.
  • President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte met following the latter's visit to China.
  • The Philippine Women’s National Football team has returned to the Philippines after their historic match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Manila report 040823 image

Bagyong Egay at Falcon, nag-iwan ng matinding pagbaha at pinsala sa Pilipinas

SBS Filipino

04/08/202310:22
