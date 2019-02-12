SBS Filipino

UK lifts security warning in Southern Cebu

Published 12 February 2019 at 12:03pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 1:00pm
By Nick Melgar
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar

The United Kingdom lifts its travel warning to Southern Cebu; Electronic solar jeepneys with wi-fi connection ply Lapu-Lapu; COMELEC asks candidates to register social media activities; Cebu alarmed by increased measles incidence; 13 Bishops expected to attend National Youth Day in Cebu in April; Manganilla Police to apprehend couple on public display of affection (PDA)

 

