UK lifts security warning in Southern Cebu

The United Kingdom lifts its travel warning to Southern Cebu; Electronic solar jeepneys with wi-fi connection ply Lapu-Lapu; COMELEC asks candidates to register social media activities; Cebu alarmed by increased measles incidence; 13 Bishops expected to attend National Youth Day in Cebu in April; Manganilla Police to apprehend couple on public display of affection (PDA)
Source: www.gov.uk
Published 12 February 2019
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar
Published 12 February 2019 at 12:03pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 1:00pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
