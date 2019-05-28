UK ready to help Philippines fight online sexual exploitation of children

In additional Visayan news, El Niño phenomenon has so far damaged agricultural products worth P160 million; Department of Social Welfare and Development has encouraged out-of-school-youth to return to school; Integrated Inter-modal Transport System aims to provide solution to traffic problem; Cebu youth favours mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps o ROTC; and police still require payment of clearance for jobseekers despite new law
Source: Getty Images
Published 28 May 2019 at 12:34pm, updated 28 May 2019 at 12:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United Kingdom has expressed their willingness to assist the Philippines in fighting online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) which still occurs in Cebu, says UK Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce in his recent visit. He says his government will help the police in sharing information from computer forensics.
Published 28 May 2019 at 12:34pm, updated 28 May 2019 at 12:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share