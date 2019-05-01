SBS Filipino

UN to tackle hate aimed at religious groups

Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Rabbi Arthur Schneier at the Park East synagogue in New York

Published 1 May 2019
By Allan Lee
Available in other languages

The UN's Secretary General has warned that a “disturbing groundswell” of hate-based violence and intolerance aimed at religious devotees across all faiths, must be countered soon before it’s too late.

The UN chief has set in motion two urgent initiatives: devising a plan of action to fully mobilize the United Nations system’s response to tackling hate speech; and exploring how the United Nations can contribute to ensuring the safety of religious sanctuaries.

