Unexpected threats from smart home technology

The research follows findings from various other studies showing the usage and design of digital technologies could also be reinforcing gender stereotypes.





The research looked at smart home technology adoption in 31 households across Australia.





Professor Yolande Stengers from Monash University’s Faculty of Information Technology says interviews canvassed who was responsible for setting up the technology and who took care of digital housekeeping in the home.





Smart lighting delivered the most pleasure for households, alongside voice activation technology, which was often a source of entertainment.





Men also commonly enjoy setting-up, or playing with the devices, reinforcing traditional associations between technology and masculinity.



