US-China trade war escalates

Chinese cargo containers at the US Port of Tacoma in Washington state

Chinese cargo containers at the US Port of Tacoma in Washington state Source: AAP

Published 16 May 2019 at 9:10am, updated 16 May 2019 at 9:13am
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

China has announced that it will impose an additional $60 billion US dollars on a range of US goods, striking back in its trade war with the United States.

