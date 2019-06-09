SBS Filipino

US Fan has high hopes for her team at the World Cup

Chantel Jones (right) and her wife and playing partner Grace Gill

Published 10 June 2019 at 7:48am, updated 10 June 2019 at 7:52am
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Available in other languages

The United States is the most successful team in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Many of the country's players have spent time in the W-League.

And as this report shows, Australia has become their home.

