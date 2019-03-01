US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits the Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, greets U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo upon arrival at Villamor Air Base Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 1 March 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 3:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
President Rodrigo Duterte meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss terrorism related issues and clarify the America's stand on defending the country under the Mutual Defense Treaty amid the rising tensions between the US and China.
