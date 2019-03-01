SBS Filipino

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits the Philippines

SBS Filipino

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Mnaila

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, greets U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo upon arrival at Villamor Air Base Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 3:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President Rodrigo Duterte meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss terrorism related issues and clarify the America's stand on defending the country under the Mutual Defense Treaty amid the rising tensions between the US and China.

Published 1 March 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 3:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom