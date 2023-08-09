Usap Tayo: How do you guide your child in watching television?

children-403582_1280.jpg

Children and parenting strategies vary, but according to experts, it's important to closely monitor children's screen time. Credit: Pixabay / mojzagrebinfo

While in the Philippines, the MTRCB provides classification ratings for TV shows and movies, in Australia, it's the Australian Classification Board.

Key Points
  • Children and parenting strategies vary, but according to experts, it's important to closely monitor children's screen time.
  • According to the Australian Classification Board, the main ratings for shows are General (G), Parental Guidance (PG), and Mature (M).
  • A Filipina mother shared how she limits her children to one hour of television or any screen time per day.
Usap Tayo: Paano mo ginagabayan ang anak mo sa panonood ng telebisyon?

09/08/202313:26
