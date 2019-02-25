Vatican abuse summit dismissed as 'publicity stunt'

The Catholic Church in Australia insists it is pushing for more transparency , but those fighting the issue say, if anything, the summit revealed the reluctance to change the culture of cover-up.
Source: AAP
Published 26 February 2019 at 7:42am, updated 26 February 2019 at 7:51am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian abuse survivors and their families have labelled the Vatican meeting on clerical sexual abuse a "publicity stunt."
