Vatican abuse summit dismissed as 'publicity stunt'

Sex abuse survivors and protestors show banners at the Vatican

Published 26 February 2019 at 7:42am, updated 26 February 2019 at 7:51am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australian abuse survivors and their families have labelled the Vatican meeting on clerical sexual abuse a "publicity stunt."

The Catholic Church in Australia insists it is pushing for more transparency , but those fighting the issue say, if anything, the summit revealed the reluctance to change the culture of cover-up.

