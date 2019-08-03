Vegayan: Melbourne's first all-vegan kamayan fiesta feast

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Vegayan will be held on August 18 at Rice Paper Sister. Source: The Entree.Pinays
Published 3 August 2019 at 10:03am, updated 3 August 2019 at 10:14am
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In partnership with Rice Paper Sister, The Entree.Pinays will be hosting Vegayan, the first all-vegan Filipino fiesta feast, to Melbourne on August 18.
Published 3 August 2019 at 10:03am, updated 3 August 2019 at 10:14am
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share