SBS Filipino

Vegayan: Melbourne's first all-vegan kamayan fiesta feast

SBS Filipino

Vegayan

Vegayan will be held on August 18 at Rice Paper Sister. Source: The Entree.Pinays

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 August 2019 at 10:03am, updated 3 August 2019 at 10:14am
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In partnership with Rice Paper Sister, The Entree.Pinays will be hosting Vegayan, the first all-vegan Filipino fiesta feast, to Melbourne on August 18.

Published 3 August 2019 at 10:03am, updated 3 August 2019 at 10:14am
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Meet the Entree.Pinays

Australians set to experience ‘Salo’

The RICE of Chef Ross Magnaye



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom