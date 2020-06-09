SBS Filipino

Videographer offers services for free to small food businesses

SBS Filipino

videography, covid 19, pandemic, bayanihan

Darrel Roberto offers his video services to small businesses in need. Source: Darrel Roberto

Published 10 June 2020 at 7:01am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Through videography, new migrant Darrel Roberto reaches out to the Filipino-Australian community he now belongs to.

Highlights
  • Darrel makes promo videos for small food businesses for free
  • The idea is from a friend in the Philippines who is helping out in the same way
  • He wants others to know that there is always help to be found
Darrel Roberto has only been living in Melbourne for a few months, but he's already found a way to lend a helping hand to his fellow Filipinos.

Covd-19, pandemic, food business, new migrant
Darrel and his family are new Australian migrants. Source: Darrel Roberto


 

New migrants

"My family and I moved to Australia just this February, just before the lockdown. My wife works in analytics for ANZ and got transferred here."

The transfer meant that Darrel, his wife and 4-year old son had to leave everything behind in the Philippines.
Covd-19, pandemic, new normal, music, new migrant
Aside from being an interior designer in the Philippines, Darrel was part of a folk music band. Source: Darrel Roberto


"I was working as an interior designer and playing for Talahib People's Music, a folk band that has been performing for 20 years."

"When we had a baby, my wife and I decided I would do freelancing instead so I can take care of him while she was at work."

Covd-19, pandemic, food business, new migrant
Darrel immersed himself in photography and videography. Source: Darrel Roberto


While taking care of their son, the ever-creative Darrel immersed himself in photography and videography.

"I would take a lot of photos and videos of our baby and family trips. My friends would also bring me along to their shoots for weddings and events."

Use for good

One of those friends inspired Darrel to help other Filipinos in Australia the best way be could.

"He offered his video services free for people trying to sell food online during the lockdown. I decided to do the same for the Filipinos here, especially international students."



"Food needs good visuals. Videos will allow their product posts to stand out."

Darrel shoots and edits around six to eight videos at a time, with each one taking around four hours to finish.

"The only issue sometimes is I don't have a car. When the person I'm doing a video for also doesn't have a car, we just meet halfway in a train station."



Despite the challenges, Darrel doesn't think twice about helping.

"There was a student who just was selling food just so she could pay for her last semester of school. It makes me feel good when I can help people like that in my own small way."

