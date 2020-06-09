Videographer offers services for free to small food businesses

Highlights Darrel makes promo videos for small food businesses for free

The idea is from a friend in the Philippines who is helping out in the same way

He wants others to know that there is always help to be found

Darrel Roberto has only been living in Melbourne for a few months, but he's already found a way to lend a helping hand to his fellow Filipinos.





Darrel and his family are new Australian migrants. Source: Darrel Roberto











New migrants

"My family and I moved to Australia just this February, just before the lockdown. My wife works in analytics for ANZ and got transferred here."





The transfer meant that Darrel, his wife and 4-year old son had to leave everything behind in the Philippines. Aside from being an interior designer in the Philippines, Darrel was part of a folk music band. Source: Darrel Roberto





"I was working as an interior designer and playing for Talahib People's Music, a folk band that has been performing for 20 years."





"When we had a baby, my wife and I decided I would do freelancing instead so I can take care of him while she was at work."





Darrel immersed himself in photography and videography. Source: Darrel Roberto





While taking care of their son, the ever-creative Darrel immersed himself in photography and videography.





"I would take a lot of photos and videos of our baby and family trips. My friends would also bring me along to their shoots for weddings and events."





Use for good

One of those friends inspired Darrel to help other Filipinos in Australia the best way be could.





"He offered his video services free for people trying to sell food online during the lockdown. I decided to do the same for the Filipinos here, especially international students."











"Food needs good visuals. Videos will allow their product posts to stand out."





Darrel shoots and edits around six to eight videos at a time, with each one taking around four hours to finish.





"The only issue sometimes is I don't have a car. When the person I'm doing a video for also doesn't have a car, we just meet halfway in a train station."











Despite the challenges, Darrel doesn't think twice about helping.





"There was a student who just was selling food just so she could pay for her last semester of school. It makes me feel good when I can help people like that in my own small way."





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily