Virtual reality CPR training breaks new ground

Published 23 May 2019 at 11:46am, updated 23 May 2019 at 2:02pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
St John Ambulance has launched its ground breaking new virtual reality CPR [[cardiopulmonary resuscitation]] course in Melbourne. The CPR module is the first of its kind, as the first aid provider explores new ways to teach people how to save a life.
