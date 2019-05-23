SBS Filipino

Virtual reality CPR training breaks new ground

SBS Filipino

The virtual experience on CPR in Melbourne

The virtual experience on CPR in Melbourne Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2019 at 11:46am, updated 23 May 2019 at 2:02pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

St John Ambulance has launched its ground breaking new virtual reality CPR [[cardiopulmonary resuscitation]] course in Melbourne. The CPR module is the first of its kind, as the first aid provider explores new ways to teach people how to save a life.

Published 23 May 2019 at 11:46am, updated 23 May 2019 at 2:02pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom