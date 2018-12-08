SBS Filipino

Viva: Travelling in your own country

SBS Filipino

Tourist Refund Scheme

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2018 at 11:26am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As more and more baby boomers are looking to tick off their bucket list in overseas travels, there are 1004 tourists arriving in Australia every hour to explore our vast and diverse landscape. What are some of the best places we can visit to create unforgettable adventures as travellers in our own country?

Published 8 December 2018 at 11:26am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom