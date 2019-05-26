SBS Filipino

Viva: Want to age better? Grow your own tea

SBS Filipino

Tea

Tea bag being brewed in cup, spices and leaves around it Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2019 at 10:35am, updated 26 May 2019 at 10:41am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tea is an essential part of everyday life for many Aussies. More than half of the over fifties drink nearly 11 cups a week on average. If you love your cuppa and like to garden, have you ever contemplated the idea of growing your own tea?

Published 26 May 2019 at 10:35am, updated 26 May 2019 at 10:41am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom