Voters give first debate to Shorten

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Bill Shorten

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten shake hands before the leaders debate Source: AAP

Published 30 April 2019 at 9:49am
Presented by Ronald Manila
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have clashed on a number of issues in the first leader's debate of the 2019 federal election debate.

Of the 48 undecided voters in the room for the debate, a majority marked Mr Shorten as the victor on the night.

