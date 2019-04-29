Voters give first debate to Shorten

Of the 48 undecided voters in the room for the debate, a majority marked Mr Shorten as the victor on the night.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten shake hands before the leaders debate Source: AAP
Published 30 April 2019 at 9:49am
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have clashed on a number of issues in the first leader's debate of the 2019 federal election debate.
Published 30 April 2019 at 9:49am
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share