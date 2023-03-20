Vulval itch: Early symptoms you shouldn't ignore expert warns

Key Points According to Dr Maria Concepcion-Sison a GP from Gold Coast, Queensland common cause of itchiness in the vulvar area are eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and infections, vulvar cancer and sexually transmitted infection have the almost similar symptoms.

Common cause of vulvar itch can be treated with GP's prescribed treatments which include antifungal, antibacterial o steroidal.

Biopsy, swab test and complete pelvic exam are among the many tests the patient will undergo to pinpoint what’s causing the inflammation.

The Vulval itch is an inflammation of the vulva, the outer part of the female reproductive organ.



According to experts, the common causes of inflammation include allergic reactions, an infection, or skin conditions.





Symptoms include itching, redness, a burning sensation in the vulvar area, discoloration of the skin, and swelling. Other patients have thick, whitish patches of skin, that feel scaly, and there are blisters or lesions in the vulvar area. The patients may also experience abnormal vaginal discharge.







Dr Maria Arzenith Concepcion-Sison According to Dr. Maria Concepcion-Sison a GP from Gold Coast in Queensland, if symptoms arise prioritise booking an appointment with your GP.





“May mga changes sa skin ng puwerta, mamumula o kaya may mga puti-puti na paminsan nagiging sanhi ng cycle na lichen simplex chronicus yong parang makati kakamutin, makati kakamutin. Kung vaginal thrush o vaginal candidiasis lang kumakati dahil sa organism, lkaya kadalasan kailangan ng anti-fungal.”





“Dapat i-swab natin para ma-rule out yong cause ng bacterial vaginosis, sexually transmitted infection. Kung hindi nawawala o pabalik-balik ang sintomas, kailangang imbestigahan further pwede related systemic condition halimbawa ang mga diabetic patients kung undiagnosed pwedeng ang common infection ay Vaginal Candidiasis pwede din mangyari during pregnancy kasi mataas ang hormones o kaya mga babae na nag-take ng contraceptive pills.





Apart from treatment kon sakaling candidiasis pero may mga changes sa vulval area mag-biopsy na kung may dermatitis, at kung anong type, pwedeng lichen simplex chronicus, eczema na ang treatment ay steroidal pero mayroon ding vulvar cancer.”





Prevention of common vulval itch:

