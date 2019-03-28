WA measles vaccination program targets adults

In other Perth news, flammable’ cladding to be removed from Fiona Stanley Hospital; Swan River toxic algae concerns on Perth's doorstep spark warning over eating fish, shellfish; Perth Airport to launch new five-minute limit on pick-up, drop-off zones at T2; and Newborn baby found abandoned outside Booragoon medical centre.
Published 28 March 2019 at 12:04pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 1:08pm
By Cielo Franklin
The Western Australian Government will fund indefinitely an adult measles vaccination program. Cases of measles in WA have been increasing in recent years, with 36 reported last year– the highest figure since 2014 when 44 cases were confirmed.
