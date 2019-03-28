SBS Filipino

WA measles vaccination program targets adults

Mother nursing sick child At Home

Source: Getty Images

Published 28 March 2019 at 12:04pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 1:08pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
The Western Australian Government will fund indefinitely an adult measles vaccination program. Cases of measles in WA have been increasing in recent years, with 36 reported last year– the highest figure since 2014 when 44 cases were confirmed.

In other Perth news, flammable’ cladding to be removed from Fiona Stanley Hospital; Swan River toxic algae concerns on Perth's doorstep spark warning over eating fish, shellfish; Perth Airport to launch new five-minute limit on pick-up, drop-off zones at T2; and Newborn baby found abandoned outside Booragoon medical centre.

