WA unemployment rate highest since 2002

Rising Unemployment Rates.

Rising Unemployment Rates. Image of a businessman hand make a chart of unemployment rate with growing arrow on blackboard. Source: Getty Images

Published 28 February 2019 at 2:37pm, updated 28 February 2019 at 3:03pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
WA unemployment continues to increase as it reaches 6.8%, equivalent to 100,000 unemployed seeking work. Only Tasmania has the worst data. Housing sector is seriously affected as many real estate agents have closed down due to low rental properties. Retail, finance and wholesale sectors are worst hit.

Other Western Australia news include, Telethon Kids Institute leads bid for rheumatic heart disease vaccine; Man questioned by police after vegan activists film live inside WA piggery; South West Safe Shark Group attacks Gracetown drum-line trial; Brunbury school temporarily bans Harry Potter collection from library, students respond with protests;  and Barbaro Brothers in Greenwood snag National Sausage King awards

