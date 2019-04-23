Water becomes scarcer in parts of Cebu

In other Visayan news, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged Catholics to remain faithful in his Easter message; Graduating girl gunned down recently laid to rest; Seafarers can now renew their license in Cebu; Chess grand master Eugene Torre to visit Cebu for a chess fest.
Published 23 April 2019 at 12:01pm, updated 23 April 2019 at 1:58pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Thirty-two barangays in Cebu have either no water or on water restrictions as Visayas feel the simmering heat of summer. The provincial and city governments have proposed more water storage facilities like mini-dam, water cisterns or tanks for homes and business establishment for long-term solutions.
