Water becomes scarcer in parts of Cebu

Residents of Addition Hills in Madaluyong City, Manila, queue to receive water distributed on water tank truck and fire trucks on March 15, 2019.

Residents of Addition Hills in Madaluyong City, Manila, queue to recieve water distributed on water tank truck and fire trucks on March 15, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 23 April 2019 at 12:01pm, updated 23 April 2019 at 1:58pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Thirty-two barangays in Cebu have either no water or on water restrictions as Visayas feel the simmering heat of summer. The provincial and city governments have proposed more water storage facilities like mini-dam, water cisterns or tanks for homes and business establishment for long-term solutions.

In other Visayan news, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged Catholics to remain faithful in his Easter message; Graduating girl gunned down recently laid to rest; Seafarers can now renew their license in Cebu; Chess grand master Eugene Torre to visit Cebu for a chess fest.

