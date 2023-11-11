'We envisioned it like a night of love': The advocates share the purpose behind 'Share the Light'

Key Points
- The 'Share the Light' charity event is promoted by the Filipino Team Stars, who are responsible for generating funds. This year, they are focused on supporting underprivileged children in various orphanages in the Philippines to provide daily nutritious meals.
- Marlisa Punzalan, the winner of the 2014 X-Factor Australia Season 6, is one of the performers at the 'Share the Light' event, alongside many Filipino performers and artists in Sydney.
- In the 2023 edition of the UNICEF-WHO-World Bank Group Joint Malnutrition estimates that over one in five children under 5 years old are stunted, totaling 148.1 million children in the year 2022.