'We envisioned it like a night of love': The advocates share the purpose behind 'Share the Light'

pexels by Antoni Shkraba.jpeg

This year, Share the Light is focused on providing nutritious meals to several orphanages in the Philippines every day. Source: Pexels by Antoni Shkraba

The Team Stars of the Share the Light fundraising event aspires to provide daily nutritious meals for children in orphanages in the Philippines, aiming towards a brighter future.

Key Points
  • The 'Share the Light' charity event is promoted by the Filipino Team Stars, who are responsible for generating funds. This year, they are focused on supporting underprivileged children in various orphanages in the Philippines to provide daily nutritious meals.
  • Marlisa Punzalan, the winner of the 2014 X-Factor Australia Season 6, is one of the performers at the 'Share the Light' event, alongside many Filipino performers and artists in Sydney.
  • In the 2023 edition of the UNICEF-WHO-World Bank Group Joint Malnutrition estimates that over one in five children under 5 years old are stunted, totaling 148.1 million children in the year 2022.
Filipinos in Sydney share light to malnourished children in the Philippines

X-Factor Australia's 6th-season winner Marlisa braver now more than ever

