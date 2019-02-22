SBS Filipino

Westpac facing class action amid fallout from banking royal commission

Westpac branch on King William St in Adelaide

Westpac branch on King William St in Adelaide

Published 22 February 2019 at 11:44am, updated 22 February 2019 at 12:30pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Westpac has become the first of the big four banks to face a class action following the banking royal commission's final report. The plaintiffs claim Westpac loaned money irresponsibly, leading to substantial losses for customers.

Available in other languages
