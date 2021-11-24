SBS Filipino

What is workplace discrimination and what to do if you think you are a victim

SBS Filipino

What is workplace discrimination and what to do if you think you are a victim

What is workplace discrimination and what to do if you think you are a victim Source: Pexel/Sora Shimazaki

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2021 at 9:56am, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:17pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Every two years, the Diversity Council of Australia publishes the Inclusion@Work Index, a study that maps inclusion and harassment and discrimination across the Australian workforce.

Published 25 November 2021 at 9:56am, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:17pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Unlawful workplace discrimination occurs when an employer takes adverse action against a person because of certain attributes of the person – such as race, age, sexual orientation, pregnancy or religion.

It can include full time, part time and casual employees, probationary employees, apprentices and trainees, and individuals employed for fixed periods of time.

Advertisement
 Highlights

  • Meghann Papa , a Senior Lawyer at Anderson Gray Lawyers, based in Sydney says there are federal, state and territory laws in Australia to protect people from discrimination and harassment.  
  • According to the Diversity Council last report in 2019, Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islanders experienced the highest rates of workplaces discrimination.
  • Under the Fair Work Act, if the employer doesn't discriminate against an employee because of their particular attribute, then it won't necessarily be considered adverse action. 
Patrick Turner is a Brisbane based Senior Associate specialised in Employment and Industrial Law at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.  

He says adverse action is a legal term and can refer to actions such as sacking someone; ‘injuring them in their employment; and altering their position to their prejudice, which is unlawful if taken for particular reasons.  

"For example, reducing someone's pay, demoting someone, issuing them with a warning. All those sorts of things might be injuring someone in their employment or altering their position to their prejudice. It also includes discriminating between employees.  Adverse action can also include threatening to take adverse action." 

Read more

'It's heartbreaking': Filipina-Australian changemaker on discrimation against women of colour in Australia’s workplaces

Bittersweet: A Filipino chocolatier on fighting racism and misogyny in Australia's kitchens



Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?