What to Know about Minimum Wage

But despite being strict rules in place, some businesses still take advantage of their employees, especially when they're overseas students and backpackers.
Source: Pixabay
Published 1 March 2018 at 12:23pm, updated 1 March 2018 at 12:28pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Australia, the national minimum wage is set by the Fair Work Commission. Employees cannot be paid anything less, even if they agree to it. Image: a coffe shop worker (Pixabay)
Published 1 March 2018 at 12:23pm, updated 1 March 2018 at 12:28pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share