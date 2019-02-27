SBS Filipino

What's so special about Australia's Mardi Gras?

SBS Filipino

2019 launch for Sydney Mardi Gras

Radha La Bio performs for the Sydney Mardi Gras 2019 program launch Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2019 at 3:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:18pm
By Uma Rishi, Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras ((grah)) parade is the centrepiece of the entire Mardi Gras festival. And this weekend's ((Saturday 2 March 2019)) parade is expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people, all around Australia. But what is Mardi Gras and why is it significant?

Published 27 February 2019 at 3:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:18pm
By Uma Rishi, Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom