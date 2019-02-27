What's so special about Australia's Mardi Gras?

Radha La Bio performs for the Sydney Mardi Gras 2019 program launch Source: AAP
Published 27 February 2019 at 3:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:18pm
By Uma Rishi, Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras ((grah)) parade is the centrepiece of the entire Mardi Gras festival. And this weekend's ((Saturday 2 March 2019)) parade is expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people, all around Australia. But what is Mardi Gras and why is it significant?
