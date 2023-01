For newcomer singer Samantha Llorando, it's the former.





After leaving the Philippines and migrating to Australia when she was nine, her singing took a halt. And it's only four years ago that her passion for music was rekindled when Filipino-American singer Jam Morales did a concert in Sydney.





Slowly through singing lessons, Samantha, now 16, is ready to finally hurdle the big steps to follow her passion.





Samantha Llorando (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino