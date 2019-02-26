SBS Filipino

Who carries out random acts of kindness?

SBS Filipino

A volunteer helping a customer in the frozen food section of OzHarvest Market, a recycled food supermarket, in Sydney

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2019 at 1:10pm, updated 26 February 2019 at 1:24pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An increasing number of people want to perform random acts of kindness - but relatively few actually do it.

Published 26 February 2019 at 1:10pm, updated 26 February 2019 at 1:24pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The data comes from the Red Cross, which is encouraging small, everyday acts of compassion.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom