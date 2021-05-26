Winter snowy adventure: Get your gears up

Right timing for any family adventure is always crucial.





"Many of us are excited to travel because of the previous restrictions that we had experienced because of the pandemic. I'm sure this will be a very busy winter season," says transport & tour service driver Jane Hular.





Plan your trip in advance

Choose an excursion that the whole family will enjoy, especially the children.

For transport driver Jane Hular, it's a must to make sure you have the right clothes and gears before setting off the road.

Plan early

“Prior to the pandemic, many of our kababayans , have already pre-booked their trip to the Snowy Mountains, 6 months ahead of winter,” shares B.Loved Group tour & transport driver Jane Hular.





"This year, the Snowy Mountains will be packed, despite there are still concerns due to the pandemic. But overall, many are eager to travel locally."





“Since March we have a lot of clients booking their trips with us," reveals Ms Hular.





For those who want to avoid the busy school holidays in July, plan as early as now. Transport driver Jane Hular (left) with her husband Jaybee and one of their children, Johan. Source: Jaybee Hular





Top 3 family-friendly tours

For mothers like Jane Hular, one main consideration is the activities available for her children. Ms Hular recommends top 3 places in New South Wales not to be missed in winter:





1. Snowy Mountains

Approximately 6-7 hours away from Sydney and tucked in between New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and Victoria, the Snowy Mountains is a favourite destination for many in winter time.





Apart from experiencing the snow, you have to try skiing or snowboarding at the popular Perisher Valley and Thredbo .





“I do recommend that if you are a family, especially with younger kids, you should really do an overnight stay at least kasi ‘yung travel time and distance medyo mahirap para sa mga bata kung magmamadali lang sa pagpunta sa Snowy area."





“Mas maganda na ma-e-enjoy nila ‘yung pag-travel nila at ‘yung time nila sa Snowy Mountains." Family snowy mountain tour. Source: Supplied by Jane Hular







Contrary to its name, the Snowy Mountains region is a year-round attraction to reckon in Australia.





"Even on a summer time, autumn or spring time, maganda pa ring pumunta sa Thredbo kasi pwede kayong mag-fishing, trekking, horseback riding at marami ring lugar na worthy of sight-seeing doon," asserts Sydney-mum Jane Hular.





The Snowy Mountains area is home to Kosciuszko National Park where you can climb Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest peak.





During summer, its rivers, mountains, caves, and glacial lakes offer a different kind of adventure too.





2.Port Stephens

Camelback-riding at Anna Bay. Source: A.Violata





If you want to avoid the crowds and freezing snow during winter, a 2.5 -hour drive from Sydney, in the Hunter region, you'll find Port Stephens.





Known as a "blue water paradise" and a popular summer destination, Port Stephens is a place to visit in winter where you'll be able to see humpback whales and enjoy outdoor activities such as camelback-riding and sand-boarding.





“There are a lot of activities to enjoy in the area from water to land to sand,” highlights Jane Hular..





“Port Stephens is very good for families especially with the water and nature. It's also good for people who loves trekking; it's good exercise for the kids too. "





3. Young and the Orange regions

About 4.5 hours south-west of Sydney, you will find "Australia's Cherry Capital".





Young is known for its delicious cherries and to celebrate the red fruit, every December the region holds the National Cherry Festival. The region of Young in NSW is know for its delicious cherries. Source: VisitNSW





Although cherry-picking is often done in October to January, there are other fruits that can be picked during the rest of the year as the region is surrounded by orchards, vineyards and olive groves.





From Young, about 2.5 hours on your way back to Sydney, you can come by the Orange region.





There are also many fruits farms where you can pick varieties of fruits as well.





"Very simple lang ang fruit-picking pero ma-e-enjoy nyo ‘yung quality time ninyo with the family. Pwedeng mag-fruit-picking tapos mag-picnic," suggests the mother-of-two.





"You can engage with your kids and you can teach them while doing the fruit-picking."





A good laugh is very good for the family.

Get the right gears

Whatever you may have planned for winter - be it at the beach or the snowy mountains, ensure you have the appropriate clothing and footwear, depending on where you are bound to go.





Aside from your packed snacks or food, be sure to bring spare clothes too.





"I always encourage everyone to bring extra clothes and footwear just in case bigla nalang na may makita silang lake at gusto nilang maglakad doon at least they are prepared."





"Always bring an extra jacket kapag winter time kasi sobrang lamig talaga. Dapat ding laging susubaybayan ang weather, one week or one day, prior your trip."





And since there's COVID-19, always monitor any restrictions that may be put in place.





“Always be ready. Always bring your hand sanitiser, follow the COVIDSafe registration by using the QR code and if you feel unwell, better postpone your trip for everyone's safety,” ends Ms Hular.





