Witnesses tell aged care royal commission they're 'still looking for answers'

A day before the first witnesses arrived, the federal government announced additional funding for the sector worth $660 million.
The first public hearing in Royal Commission for Aged Care Quality and Safety in Adelaide Source: AAP
Published 12 February 2019 at 9:01am, updated 12 February 2019 at 9:03am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety has heard its first evidence in Adelaide.
Published 12 February 2019 at 9:01am, updated 12 February 2019 at 9:03am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share