Witnesses tell aged care royal commission they're 'still looking for answers'

The first public hearing in Royal Commission for Aged Care Quality and Safety in Adelaide Source: AAP

Published 12 February 2019 at 9:01am, updated 12 February 2019 at 9:03am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Available in other languages

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety has heard its first evidence in Adelaide.

A day before the first witnesses arrived, the federal government announced additional funding for the sector worth $660 million.

