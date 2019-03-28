SBS Filipino

Women's health in developing nations at risk after US aid ban expansion

SBS Filipino

Mexico City Policy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2019 at 8:34am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:05pm
By Keira Jenkins, Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Reproductive rights advocates say the latest expansion of a United States ban on foreign aid to groups providing abortion-related services will hurt women’s health care in developing nations. The sanction, known as the Mexico City Policy, now extends to groups that already comply with it but give money to other organisations which don't.

Published 29 March 2019 at 8:34am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:05pm
By Keira Jenkins, Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom