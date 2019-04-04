SBS Filipino

Workers devastated by nappy plant closure

Huggies closure

Kimberley-Clark has announced it's shutting down the Sydney plant which makes Huggies nappies Source: AAP

Published 5 April 2019 at 9:59am, updated 5 April 2019 at 10:18am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Workers who make Huggies nappies have described the emotional toll the announcement of the Western Sydney factory's closure will have on their families. Staff were told on Wednesday the last plant in Australia would close, with production moving to Asia.

